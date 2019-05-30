Jimmy Moloney, Cherrytree Drive, Listowel.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Friday (May 30th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

House Private Please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit c/o University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.