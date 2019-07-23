Jimmy Keane Steps Down As Kerry Junior Manager After Winning 5th All-Ireland In A Row

Jimmy Keane is stepping down as manager of the Kerry Junior Footballers.

The Brosna man’s decision comes just 2 days after leading his men to a 5th All-Ireland title in a row, the 3rd in succession while under Keane’s management.

Jimmy Keane was involved in the Kerry Junior setup as a selector under Stephen Wallace before taking over the top job ahead of the 2017 championship. That year he guided the Kingdom to a win over Meath before beating Galway in both the 2018 and 2019 finals.

He made the announcement while speaking with Tim Moynihan on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk…

Stepping down from the Kerry Juniors with 3 Junior InterCounty Football All-Ireland medals, Jimmy Keane plans to continue his involvement with St. Kieran’s GAA.