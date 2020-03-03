Jimmy Hayes, 3 St. John’s Park, Castleisland and late of Desmond’s Avenue, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (March 4th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal from his residence on Thursday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.  Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

