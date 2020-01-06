Jimmy Greaney, College Road, Castleisland and late of Ahaneboy, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 7th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Wednesday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
