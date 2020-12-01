Jimmy Galvin, Ballybehy, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. Requiem mass will be held on Wednesday in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11am and will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 12 noon en route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****