Jimmy Deenihan successfully reaches Everest Base Camp

A former government minister from North Kerry has successfully reached Everest Base Camp.

Jimmy Deenihan completed the trek to raise funds for aid agency, GOAL.

Funds raised by the Kerry football legend will be used to supply a rural community in Uganda with clean, safe water; only 40% of people in the African country have access to safe water.

The Finuge man, who is a GOAL board member, spent three months training in the Kerry mountains to prepare himself for the hike to Everest Base Camp, which is at an altitude of over 17,700 feet.