Jimmy Collins, Church Street, Ardfert, and formerly of Knockenaugh

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Removal at 8:30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.