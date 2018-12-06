Jim Murphy, Ballincrossing, Ballyduff & formerly of the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Friday (Dec 7th) from 6pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. Enquiries to Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff.