Jim Godsell, Blackpool, The Spa, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Realt Na Mara Cemetery.

