|Jim Galvin
|of St. Fiachra’s Food for Life Farm, Tonevane Cross, Tralee
|A private family funeral will take place for Jim with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, (streamed on St. John’s Church, Tralee, Facebook Page)
|Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.
|Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
|Beloved husband of Mary (O’Shea) and dear father of Teresa.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Patrick, Billy & Seanie, sisters Julia, Catherine & Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers -in -law ,sisters -in -law, relatives and friends.