Jim Galvin

Beloved husband of Mary (O’Shea) and dear father of Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Patrick, Billy & Seanie, sisters Julia, Catherine & Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers -in -law ,sisters -in -law, relatives and friends. ***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****