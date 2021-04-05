JIM GALVIN

By
receptionradiokerry
-
Jim Galvin
of St. Fiachra’s Food for Life Farm, Tonevane Cross, Tralee
 A private family funeral will take place for Jim with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, (streamed on St. John’s Church, Tralee, Facebook Page)
Burial afterwards  in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.  or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved husband of Mary (O’Shea) and dear father of Teresa.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Patrick, Billy & Seanie, sisters Julia, Catherine & Mary, nephews, nieces,  brothers -in -law ,sisters -in -law, relatives and friends.

  • ***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY