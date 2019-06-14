Jim Finucane is elected new Mayor of Tralee

Jim Finucane is the new Mayor of the Tralee Municipal District.

The Fine Gael councillor was elected unanimously at a special meeting this morning.

The auctioneer and estate agent, who is originally from Tarbert, was proposed by Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien and seconded by Fianna Fail Cllr Norma Foley.

The role of Deputy Mayor was filled by Independent Cllr Sam Locke, who was proposed by Cllr Norma Foley and seconded by Cllr Terry O’Brien.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Jim Finucane outlined what he wants to achieve from his year in office:

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JIMF14.mp3

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein proposed more frequent meetings for the Tralee Municipal District; this will have to be decided on by the full membership of Kerry County Council.

Councillors Toireasa Ferris and Pa Daly also said they will also not be attending any in-camera meetings as they felt it was not democratic.

Manager of Tralee Municipal District, Michael Scannell said no council decisions are made at such meetings.