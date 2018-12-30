Jim Doyle, Sussa, Ballinskelligs and formerly of Wicklow and London

Reposing on Monday evening from 5:30pm to 8pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery.
Latest News
Gardaí investigate fatal collision on Kerry Limerick border
A motorcyclist in his 50's has died following a triple vehicle collision on the Kerry Limerick border this afternoon.The incident happened when the deceased's...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Ballyheigue Races Day 2
It has been another action packed day at the second and final day of the Ballyheigue RacesCharlie Farrelly reports on the final day of...
Valentia Coast Guard experienced an increase of 8% in call-outs this year
Valentia Coast Guard experienced an increase of 8% in call-outs this year.During 2018, the Valentia service responded to over 900 incidents.Divisional controller with the...
Evening Sports Update
FOOTBALLPaul Pogba is continuing to enjoy his football under interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar SolskjaerHe scored 2 goals along with a goal from...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
