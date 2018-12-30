Jim Doyle, Sussa, Ballinskelligs and formerly of Wicklow and London

Reposing on Monday evening from 5:30pm to 8pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery.

