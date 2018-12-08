Jim Butler, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and Barna, Innishannon, Co. Cork.

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Kerry TD says resource centre in Tralee needs to reopen
A Kerry TD says a resource centre in Tralee needs to reopen.Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris was speaking about the Tralee Women's Resource Centre,...
Planning refused for waste management facility in west Kerry
An Bord Pleanala has turned down planning permission for a waste management facility in west Kerry.Lakes and Rivers of Kerry care of Michael Horgan...
Fine Gael selects two candidates for the Castleisland Electoral Area
Fine Gael has selected its two local election candidates for the Castleisland Electoral Area.Sitting councillors Bobby O’Connell and Pat McCarthy were the only nominees...
Gardaí currently investigating death threat against Kerry TD
Gardaí are currently investigating a death threat against a Kerry TD.An incident involving Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae was reported to Gardaí in Kevin Street...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Minor Football Championship Semi-Finals in Gallarus Dingle v An Ghaeltacht at 1.15 Annascaul/Lispole v Castlegregory at 2.45
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Senior Womens Div 3 Cup: TK Vixens 40 Tralee Imperials 35SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: Glenbeigh Falcons 47 St Marys 73 St Pauls 68...
Kerry Team Aiming To Advance In National Basketball Cup
Team Tom McCarthys St Marys Castleisland have an away tie today in the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup. They’re at Swords Thunder in...