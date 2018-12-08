Jim Butler, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and Barna, Innishannon, Co. Cork.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR