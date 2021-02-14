Knockulcare Mountcollins Co. Limerick

A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY DUE TO GOVERNMENT ADVICE AND HSE GUIDELINES REGARDING PUBLIC GATHERINGS.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Jim’s home on Monday at 10.00 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. which be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM in the Mountcollins Village area.

Jim Broderick, Knockulcare, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Saturday February 13th 2021.

Jim, brother of the late Joe and Jer, is very sadly missed by his brother Mossie, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, sisters-in-law Liz and Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****