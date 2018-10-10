Jigsaw Kerry is running free, certified, training on Understanding Youth Mental Health for adults in Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Jigsaw Kerry is running free, certified, training on Understanding Youth Mental Health for adults in Killarney on Wednesday 24th October between 10am-4:30pm. Call Jigsaw 0667186785 or email [email protected] for further information.

