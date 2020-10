Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress for her role in Wild Rose at the 2020 IFTAs.

Ordinary Love starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville picked up the Best Film.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor won the Best Actor award at last night’s IFTAs for his part in the movie Rialto.

Other winners include Director Paddy Breathnach, Niamh Algar and Andrew Scott.