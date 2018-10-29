Jerry O Sullivan, Ballybunion, Killarney and most recently Dublin

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

