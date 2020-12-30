Jerry O’Riordan, Grange, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and Lettir West, Glenbeigh (Co. Kerry)

Jerry’s funeral will leave from Bruff on Thursday morning driving up the Old Road from The Hamlet, past his residence at approximately at 9.45am.

Requiem Mass with only 10 direct family members in attendance, will be livestreamed on https//www.monmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh at 2pm on Thursday December, 31st

Burial afterwards to Ballinakilla Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Family flowers only please, or a donation in lieu to any charity of your choice.

Memorial Masses will be celebrated at a later date in both Bruff and Glenbeigh.

Family Information:-

Beloved husband of the late Bridie, deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, John, Jerome, Eileen (Collins), Maura (Schott) and Bríd, daughter-in-law Valerie, sons-in-law Kieran and Cedric, grandchildren Laura, Gerry, Jean, Sean, Caitlin, Aoife, Eoin and Julie, brothers Batt and Matt (Chicago), nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

