Jerry McCormack of Main Street, Kildimo and formerly of Castleconnell, Co Limerick

A private requiem mass will take place in St. Josephs Church, Kildimo at 12 noon on Sunday 28th February followed by burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Husband of the late Tess McCormack (nee Ward). Predeceased by his sisters Shelia and Carmel.

Survived by his loving family, sons John, Conor, Justin and Peter, loving daughter Shelia, sisters Peggy and Breda, grandchildren, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

