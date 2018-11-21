Jerry Mc Sweeney, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree this evening (Wed Nov 21st) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Knocknagree tomorrow Thursday at 11.30am for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

