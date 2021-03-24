Jerry Mc Mullen, Ashford, Middlesex, UK and formerly of Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee.

Sadly missed by his wife Joanie, brother Séan, sister Kathleen, nephews Jeremy and Ken, nieces Sarah, Ruth and Toni, extended family, neighbours and friends in Ireland and Middlesex, UK.

Requiem mass and interment with take place in Ashford, Middlesex, UK at a later date.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****