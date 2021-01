The athletics community, both here in Kerry and nationwide, received some terrible news on Thursday afternoon last, with the news that renowned Kerry athlete, coach and commentator Jerry Kiernan had died.

Jerry represented Ireland in the 1984 Summer Olympics in LA, was a former Irish record holder over 3000 meters and was a sub four-minute-mile runner.

We speak to those who knew him best, including John Tracey, Eamonn Coughlan, Jimmy Denihan and Donal Maher