Jerry Fitzmaurice, Lower Aughrim, Moyvane.

A private family funeral will take place for Jerry, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher, Cemetery, Moyvane. House private please, family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Family Information:-

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Kit, sister Bridie, brother James and nephew Hughie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Anne, son Kevin, daughter Úna, brothers Seán, Brendan, Micheál, Eamon and Jody, sisters Christina and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****