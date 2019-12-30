Jerry Coffey, Ballydarrig, Cahersiveen.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday (Dec.31st), from 3pm – 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.45pm to O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving there at 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery, Cahersiveen.  Enquiries to Garvey’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR