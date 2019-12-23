Arriving for prayers of reception to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree at 5.30pm this evening (Dec 23rd). Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 11am. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Enquires to Casey’s Undertakers Kiskeam.
Latest News
Ryanair lose case taken against former general manager of Kerry Airport
Ryanair has lost its case taken against its outgoing Chief of Operations Officer and the former general manager of Kerry Airport, Peter Bellew.The High...
Kerry Heroes Awards 2019 announced
The winners of the Kerry Heroes Awards of 2019 have been announced.The seven recipients of the awards sponsored by Fexco were revealed on this...
Kerry people help with drought relief in Australia
Kerry people are those helping in drought relief efforts in Australia.The country is experiencing record high temperatures and wildfires due to one of the...
28 patients on trolleys in UHK
28 patients are on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says 414 people are waiting for a...
Church of Ireland Bishop urges us to remember those less fortunate
The Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick, Killaloe and Ardfert is urging us to think of those less fortunate this festive season.Bishop Kenneth Kearon...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe Professional Footballers' Association is demanding a review by the U-K government into racism in football.Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger was allegedly abused during their 2-nil...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERFormer England defender Gary Neville feels players should be empowered to walk off the pitch in protest at racist abuse.Chelsea's 2-nil Premier League win...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week