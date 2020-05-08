Jerome Keane of Rathanny Ballymacelligott and late of Cragg O’Brennan

A private family funeral Mass will take place in St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott on Saturday at 2.30 pm which will be streamed lived on Larry Keane’s Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

Enquiries to Tangney’s Undertakers, Castleisland

