Jeremiah Sheehan, Moulnabrack, Mastergeehy, Dromid, Cahersiveen.

Reposing this evening (Wed March 4th) from 5pm to 8pm and tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Kileenleigh arriving at 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.  Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care team.

