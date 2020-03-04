Reposing this evening (Wed March 4th) from 5pm to 8pm and tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Kileenleigh arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care team.
Latest News
Former Kerry Captain Pays Fond Tribute To The Late Timmy Sheehan
Former All-Ireland winning Kerry Captain Ambrose O'Donovan has paid tribute to Radio Kerry sports reporter Timmy Sheehan who passed away on Tuesday afternoon.Timmy was...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERTottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he's desperate to bring silverware to the club.His side welcome Norwich this evening in the FA Cup - with...
Jeremiah Sheehan, Moulnabrack, Mastergeehy, Dromid, Cahersiveen.
Tralee councillor says HAP tenants feel discriminated against
A Kerry county councillor claims that tenants on the Housing Assistance Payment scheme feel discriminated against.The issue was raised at the recent Tralee Municipal...
33 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 33 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there's a total...
Latest Sports
Radio Kerry Mourns The Loss Of Timmy Sheehan
Admin -
It is with great sadness that we learned of the untimely passing of our long-time friend and colleague Timmy Sheehan on Tuesday afternoon.Timmy was...