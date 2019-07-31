Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Thursday (August 1st) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.
Jeremiah O’Sullivan, Tournalough, Currow.
Calls for wolves to be reintroduced
The Irish Wildlife Trust says the reintroduction of wolves would bring wild nature back to our shores.The comments follow a film by environmentalist George...
Couple rescued from camper van in North Kerry
There are lessons to be learned following an incident which saw two people rescued from the roof of a camper van near Ballylongford.Their vehicle...
West Kerry tourist attraction damaged by storms has reopened after nearly two years
A tourist attraction damaged by storms in West Kerry has reopened after nearly two years.As a result of a storm in November 2017, Dúnbeg...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RACINGThe Galway Plate is the feature on day 3 of the Galway Festival.That's part of a seven-race card at Ballybrit that gets...
Tough 2019/2020 Corn Uí Mhuirí Group Draw For Kerry Schools
Defending champions Pobail Scoil Chorca Dhuibhne will play fellow Kerry side Mercy Mounthawk as well as Cork sides Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig and Hamilton High...
Killarney Celtic To Face Rattoo Rovers In Dominos Pizza U17 Cup Final Tonight
Killarney Celtic and Rattoo Rovers will meet again tonight in the Dominos Pizza Under 17s Cup Final.Killarney emerged with a 3-2 victory when the...