Jeremiah O’Sullivan, Tournalough, Currow.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Thursday (August 1st) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.