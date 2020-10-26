Jeremiah O’Driscoll

Hermitage Farm, Dirha West, Listowel.

A private family Funeral will take place for Jeremiah, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.30 a.m, mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by a private cremation.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Helen, loving daughters Sharon, Nicola, Arleen and Zara, his 9 grandchildren and godchildren, brother Jimmy, sisters Deb, Mary and Madeline, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

