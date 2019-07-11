Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore tomorrow Friday (July 12th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Knocknagree Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Day Care Centre, Rathmore.
Jeremiah Moynihan, The Bungalow, Shinnagh, Rathmore.
