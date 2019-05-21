reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Jeremiah Lyne, Knockeenalicka, Kilcummin, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin,...
Rahillys Awarded County Football League Win After Appeal Against Rathmore Result
Kerins O’Rahillys have been awarded the points from their recent County Senior Football League match against Rathmore.The Division 1 fixture was declared a draw...
Novice Club Football Semi-Finals Fixed for Sunday June 2nd
The Novice Club Football Championship semi-finals have been fixed for Sunday June 2nd.Tuosist are to host Scartaglin, with Asdee home to Castlegregory.Both games will...
Evening Sports Update
RacingKerry jockey Oisin Murphy is relishing the prospect of riding Telecaster in the Investec Epsom Derby on Saturday week.Last week, the Hughie Morrison trained...
Terrace Talk – May 20th, 2019
Admin -
On this week's Terrace TalkDrugs in sport – claims younger players in the county are accessing drugs with ease – Cllr Mike KennellyDoes Joe...
Latest Sports
Rahillys Awarded County Football League Win After Appeal Against Rathmore Result
Kerins O’Rahillys have been awarded the points from their recent County Senior Football League match against Rathmore.The Division 1 fixture was declared a draw...
Novice Club Football Semi-Finals Fixed for Sunday June 2nd
The Novice Club Football Championship semi-finals have been fixed for Sunday June 2nd.Tuosist are to host Scartaglin, with Asdee home to Castlegregory.Both games will...
Evening Sports Update
RacingKerry jockey Oisin Murphy is relishing the prospect of riding Telecaster in the Investec Epsom Derby on Saturday week.Last week, the Hughie Morrison trained...