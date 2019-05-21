Jeremiah Lyne, Knockeenalicka, Kilcummin, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery.

