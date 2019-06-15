Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Ring, West Main Street, Caherciveen and late of Burgess Hill, West Sussex, England

reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Sunday from 5 to 6.15pm followed by removal to O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

