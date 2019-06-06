Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ O’Sullivan, Knockataggle, Kilcummin, Killarney & late of Ballinahulla, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (June 7th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Friday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.
Nutrition Advice | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Darcy talks about preventing pain & inflammation with food.
The Shannon Ballroom – June 6th, 2019
One of Kerry’s social hot spots back in the showband era is now a derelict building and is lying idle. A group from Causeway...
That’s Jazz – June 5th, 2019
This week's That's Jazz includes Dee Dee Bridgewater and Ella Fitzgerald, anniversaries for Sidney Bechet and Quincy Jones, new reissues of Thelonious Monk and...
Dara O’Cinneide – June 5th, 2019
Joe McGill's guest on In Conversation this week is Dara O'Cinneide from Tralee. Through the Kerry ETB Radio Kerry Training Course, Dara has made...
Kerry Horse & Pony Racing Season Starts On Saturday
Ballybunion will host the first horse and pony race meeting of the season with an 8-race card on Saturday.Charlie Farrelly says the first of...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GOLFShane Lowry is in a three-way tie for second after his first round of the R-B-C Canadian Open.The Offaly man shot a 6...
Hurling & Camogie Feile Countdown Continues
We'll continue our build-up to the Hurling and Camogie Féile this weekend with Damien McCarthy.