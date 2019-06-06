Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ O’Sullivan, Knockataggle, Kilcummin, Killarney & late of Ballinahulla, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (June 7th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm on Friday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.

