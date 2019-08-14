Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Aug 15th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Friday morning at 10am for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
A Cruel Scam – August 14th, 2019
Castleisland gardaí are investigating a report that a group of people deceived a vulnerable adult into handing over cash by telling him he had...
South Kerry’s Economic Potential – August 14th, 2019
Consultant Ian Dempsey who’s preparing a socio-economic plan for Kenmare. He addressed a meeting organised by the local chapter of the Grow Remote organisation...
Dyslexia: Dispelling the Perception of Being ‘Stupid’ – August 14th, 2019
Catherine Mulvihill is manager of Dul Chun Chinn in Tralee which specialises in helping children with dyslexia, dyscalculia and other learning needs.
A Problem Shared – August 14th, 2019
Should a mother tell her adult children that she is facing treatment for a serious illness? Val and Tony give their thoughts on this...
Evening Sports Updates
GAELIC GAMESDavid Gough will take charge of the All Ireland Footbal final meeting of Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park on September the...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Updates
GAELIC GAMESDavid Gough will take charge of the All Ireland Footbal final meeting of Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park on September the...
County Minor Semi Final Draw Has Been Made
The draw has been made for the semi finals of the Keanes Supervalu Minor Football Championship.The draw was made by Peter Keane and Terrance...
David Gough To Referee All Ireland Football Final
David Gough has been confirmed as the referee for the All Ireland Senior Football Final between Kerry and DublinIt is the Meaths man first...