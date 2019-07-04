Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Moriarty, 24 Old Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Cahill’s Park, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5 to 8pm. Funeral will arrive to St. John’s Church on Saturday morning at 9.30am for 10 O Clock Requiem Mass followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to McElligotts Funeral Home, Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR