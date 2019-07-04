reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5 to 8pm. Funeral will arrive to St. John’s Church on Saturday morning at 9.30am for 10 O Clock Requiem Mass followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to McElligotts Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Moriarty, 24 Old Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Cahill’s Park, Tralee
Two Kerry credit unions part of new venture with FEXCO
Two Kerry credit unions are part of a group that have joined forces with Fexco.Metamo is a joint venture between 16 of Ireland's largest...
Over 700 Kerry women waiting for gynaecologist appointment
Over 700 women are on the waiting list to see a gynaecologist in Kerry.A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group has told Radio...
Low staffing levels in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry
Staffing in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services across Kerry and Cork is just above half the recommended level.That's according to Kerry TD...
Kerry among luckiest EuroMillions counties
Kerry is among the top ten counties with the highest number of top prize winners per head of each county's population in the EuroMillions...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GolfIts day one of the Irish Open in Lahinch, Denis Kirwin brings us the latestSOCCERChelsea have appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their...
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures/Results
RESULTSJimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Semi-Finals Rattoo Rovers 6-2 Castleisland Killarney Celtic 2-1 Tralee Dynamos
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures/Results
RESULTSVincent Murphy Sports Senior Co League Listowel Emmets 4-09 -v- Currow 2-10Rose Hotel U14 Division 1 Co. League B Final Cromane 5-05...