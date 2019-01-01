Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Wednesday evening (Jan.2nd), from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (Jan.3rd.), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.
Jeremiah (Jerry) Holly, Rusheen, Ballylongford & late of Tullahinell, Asdee.
Kerry libraries to cease fines on overdue books
Libraries across Kerry will no longer be imposing fines on overdue books from tomorrow, January 1st.The initiative is in line with all public libraries...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
John O’Regan has all the details on the next week of fixtures in the Kerry District Leagues.
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster say flanker Chris Cloete requires further assessment on the injury he picked up in the win over Leinster at the weekendHe was stretchered...
New Year celebrations a big boost to Dingle economy
New Year celebrations have become a big boost for businesses in Dingle in recent years.The annual family fire-works display gets underway just after 9.30...
Kerry Golf News and Results
RossOn Sunday December 30th we held an SS competition The winners were:-1.Sean Moynihan (5) 43. 2.Michael J Casey (19) 39.CastlegregoryMen’s Competition Sunday December 29th 4...