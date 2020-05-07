Jeremiah (Jerry) Horan, Caherbarnagh, Rathmore.

A private family requiem mass will take place at 2pm this Friday (May 8th) in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Millstreet Day Care Centre.

