Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Enright, Knockanure Village.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Oct 2nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Knockanure Old Cemetery.

