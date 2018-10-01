Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Oct 2nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Knockanure Old Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Enright, Knockanure Village.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Oct 2nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption...
Anne Little née Hussey Bedford, Boston & formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas, Tralee.
Requiem mass in Bedford, Boston on Friday next October 5th. Funeral will take place immediately afterwards.
Three men who drowned off Caherciveen coast believed to have been Latvian
Debris believed to be from the boat involved in yesterday's fishing tragedy off the south Kerry coast has been recovered.Members of the RNLI discovered...
Tralee Lotto winner claims half a million euro prize
The winner of a €500,000 Euromillions Lotto prize sold in Tralee has been in contact with the National Lottery and their ticket has been...
Kerry mother calls on Government to put more funding into mental health services
A Kerry mother is calling on the Government to allocate more funding to develop local mental health services.Joyce Russell, whose daughter has anorexia, has...
Latest Sports
County Football Semi-Finals To Be Confirmed Tomorrow Night
Match details for the semi-finals of the Garvey's Super Valu County Senior Football Championship will be confirmed tomorrow night.The weekend of October 14th will...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFEuropean Ryder Cup vice captain Padraig Harrington has said that he would like to be a Ryder Cup captain at some stage in his...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERA controversial late penalty has kept Cork City in the F-A-I Cup.Kieran Sadlier converted an 87th minute spot kick to hand the holders...