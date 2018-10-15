Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Canty, Ahabeg, Lixnaw

reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

