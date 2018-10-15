reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
Latest News
Repairs result in 3,000 cubic metres of water being saved every day in Kerry
A pilot project to repair water mains in Kerry has resulted in over 3,000 cubic metres of water being save every day.The Find and...
Tralee Gardaí appeal for witnesses following theft in the town
Tralee Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a theft from a truck in the town in the early hours of last Friday morning.The truck...
Cahersiveen businessman recovering well after undergoing cancer drug trial in USA
Cahersiveen businessman Andrew Cooke is home and recovering well, after undergoing treatment in the US for a rare form of cancer.The well-known restaurant owner...
Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Canty, Ahabeg, Lixnaw
Kieran Horan, Phibsborough, Dublin, Ballymacandrew, Ardfert, Tralee and Radio kerry
reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow on Tuesday from 3 to 5.30pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday in The Church...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYKeith Earls is a major injury concern for Munster's Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester.The winger pulled out of the weekend draw...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Monday 15th October 2018 Denny Division 1A 7-30 Strand Road Fc v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .Friday 19th October 2018 Denny Division...
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastlegregoryLadies Club Sunday 14th October, 18 Hole Stroke kindly sponsored by Joan Ferriter, 1st Karen Tess (17) 71 Nett.Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 10th...