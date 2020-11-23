Jeremiah (Jerh) Long

Gortroe, Knocknagoshel.

A private family Requiem Mass for Jerh will take place in St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel this Wednesday (November, 25th) at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Live streaming of Jerh’s Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

Predeceased by his parents, Denis and Eily, Jeremiah (Jer) will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Mary, sons, James, Denny and Diarmuid, daughters, Anna Marie and Eileen, son-in-law, Eddie, daughters-in-law, Norma, Joanne and Amy, grandchildren, Shauna, Jamie, Adam, Jody, Andy, Emma, Chloe, Lauren and Denny, brothers, John Joe, Albert, Mike and Mossie, sisters, Mary, Kathleen, and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

