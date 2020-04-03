Jeremiah (Jerh) Browne, Knocknagoshel Village, Knocknagoshel

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Funeral mass for Jeremiah (Jerh) Browne will take place on Saturday at 11am, burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. In assordacne with national guidelines and in the interest of public health, Jerh’s funeral Mass is restricted to family members only. A memorial mass to celebrate Jerh’s life will be held at a later date which all can attend.

***** Please use the condolences box below.Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments.You do not have to fill the email and website box*****