Jeremiah (Jer) Purcell, Melbourne, Australia & formerly of Douglas, Killorglin & Incherea, Glenbeigh.

Removal will take place from Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday (March, 22nd), to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh, arriving there at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, (March,23rd), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla, Cemetery, Glenbeigh. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. In accordance with national guidelines and in the interest of public health, funeral home and church are private, for family members only. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Jer’s life will be held at a later stage, which all can attend.