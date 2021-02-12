Jeremiah (Gerry) Sheehy, Meenenare, Duagh.

A private family Funeral will take place for Gerry, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, on Monday morning at 11.30 am, which will be live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE, PLEASE.

Predeceased by his son Joe. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Phil, sons Tom, Derry, Mike and Jim, daughters Maureen and Rose, grandchildren and great-grandchild, sisters Kate and Bridie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****