JEP showcasing projects today in Dublin

Around 5,500 children are exhibiting their Junior Entrepreneur Programme projects in Dublin today.

The programme was co-founded by Jerry Kennelly, Jerry Clifford, Marie Lynch and Fiona Stack in 2010 and this year 16,000 eleven and twelve-year-old children took part.

Sales from this year’s Junior Entrepreneur Programme hit record sales of over €320,000.





The projects in 600 schools across the entire island had a combined profit of almost €200,000.

Today, the programme is hosting a showcase at RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin.