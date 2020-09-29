Jennifer O’Callaghan (nee Edwards),

White Heather, Fenit, Tralee Co. Kerry and formerly of Cork and Wales

Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Jennifer O Callaghan beloved wife of Tim, loving mother of Mark, Aaron and Joanne, loving stepmother of Antoinette. Dear sister of Dawn and the late Barry. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with the current government guidelines the funeral will take place privately. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

