Clogheresta, Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Kilquane, Ballymacelligott, Tralee and New York, USA

Sadly missed by hers isters Kathleen, Helen, Theresa, Cecelia and twin sister Josie, brothers John and Eddie and partner Séamie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and in New York, USA and the Park Run Community, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Jemma O Shea on Thursday (October 29th) at 11.00AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott followed by burial in Clogher Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, directly to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry and Recovery Haven, Tralee.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****