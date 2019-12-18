Jean Lynch née Patrick, Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly of Cork City.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Dec 19th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Kerry Diabetes Association, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThere are some potentially huge upsets in the Carabao Cup this evening.League One Oxford host the holders Manchester City - while fourth tier Colchester...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett looks ahead to this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Mary Millward, Cuil Didín Residential Home, Tralee and late of Knockmoyle, Tralee and Ballyegan,...
Reposing at Cúil Didín Residential Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Dec 19th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem...
Possibility of developing St Finan’s into five-star hotel being explored
The possibility of developing the former St Finan's Hospital into a five-star hotel is being explored by an interested party.It was announced last month...
Cllr believes Fianna Fail should add fourth person to general election ticket in Kerry
A Kerry County Councillor believes Fianna Fail should add a fourth person to the ticket for the general election.The party announced this week that...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThere are some potentially huge upsets in the Carabao Cup this evening.League One Oxford host the holders Manchester City - while fourth tier Colchester...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett looks ahead to this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Tralee School In National Basketball Semi-Final Today
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee will fly the Kerry flag this afternoon in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght when they bid to reach the final...