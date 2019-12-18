Jean Lynch née Patrick, Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly of Cork City.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Dec 19th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Kerry Diabetes Association, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.