reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem mass on Monday at 10am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rathmore.
Property prices in Kerry up 9% over the past 12 months
Property prices in Kerry are up 9% over the past 12 months.That’s according to the Irish Independent’s Residential Property Prices report, which says the...
Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight in the county
Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight in the county.Met Éireann's issued a low temperature warning for all counties except Donegal.Temperatures could dip as low...
Four days left for Kerry voters to register ahead of general election
There are four days left for Kerry voters to register ahead of the upcoming general election.Members of the public who are not currently registered...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYUlster will look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup for the second consecutive season this afternoon.Dan McFarland's side...
Kerry At Galway This Afternoon In John Kerins U20 Cup
Kerry will be at Galway this afternoon in football’s John Kerins U20 Cup.Tuam hosts the 2 o’clock encounter.Kerry:1 (GK) Marc Kelliher Marcas Ó Céileachair Glenflesk 2 Owen Fitzgerald Eóin Mac...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Kerry At Galway This Afternoon In John Kerins U20 Cup
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster 40x20 Over 35 B Singles Handball Quarter-FinalsDanny Riordan, Ballymac lost to John Walsh, Tipperary 21-12, 21-15Clive Counihan, Ballymac lost to James Moakley,...