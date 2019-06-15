Janet Murphy (née Kelly), Templebrien, Clonakilty, Co.Cork and late of Main St., Tarbert.

Reposing at her residence in Templebrien today (Saturday) with rosary at 9pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty tomorrow (Sunday) evening at 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon, followed by interment at Clogagh Cemetery. The holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of Janet Murphy at St. Mary’s Church Tarbert on Sunday morning June, 23rd at 11.30am.
