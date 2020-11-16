Jane Courtney née Sheahan, Caher View, Tomies, Beaufort and late of Rathanane, Kilcummin, Killarney.

A private funeral will take place for Jane Courtney with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****